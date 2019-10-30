Radio Free Hipster Ep. 99: Snark of the Beast

Reading Time: 1 minute

Ring in All Hallow’s Eve with tracks about commerce, car parks, and cancer—truly the big three of seasonal songwriting.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 99 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Happy Halloween, y’all!

00:44 1337 G33K B33F – “Where’s Your Spirit” (content warning)

05:34 Talking / Sam Haynes – “Ghost House (Fettdog remix)”

06:34 mc chris – “Time Warp”

09:46 Steve Goodie – “Parts for Frankenstein”

12:25 David L. Puga, Mak Eightman – “(Progeny) Of a Frail Humanity”

15:14 Bill McClintock – “If You Wanna Breathe My Sulfur”

18:42 More talking / Sam Haynes – “Ghost House (Fettdog remix)”

19:22 William Maranci – “For Whom the Bell Tolls (But It’s Black Skinhead by Kanye West)” (content warning)

22:46 Heosphoros – “Sinistrous Decay”

27:08 Mikey Mason – “It Was Aliens” (content warning)

29:25 Even more talking / Sam Haynes – “Ghost House (Fettdog remix)”

32:14 NotDeadYet – “Guess I’ll Die” (content warning)

