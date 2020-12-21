GeekDad Daily Deal: DIY Building Block STEM Drone

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Today’s Daily Deal, the DIY Building Block STEM Drone, is made for tiny hands and growing minds. It works with the plastic building blocks they probably already have and is a fun way to learn about aerodynamics and load balancing. Once they build it themselves they’ll be able to do flips and aerial acrobatics around the house or in the yard. Plus, they’ll be experiencing science without even knowing it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 031117

Daily Deals on Good Personal Audio: Refurb Audio-Technica Headphones; Fiio DAC/Amp

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 120716

Tabletop Game Holidaily Deals! Riding Toys and Samsung Laptops, Too!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 120619 more strategy games

Geek Daily Deals December 6, 2019: More Strategy Games on Sale! Get ‘Forbidden Island’ for Just $10 Today!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *