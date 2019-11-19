Geek Daily Deals November 19, 2019: Stock Up On Duracell Rechargeable Batteries – 4xAA for Just $9 Today!

Stock up on rechargeable batteries ahead of the holidays with this deal on a 4-pack of Duracell AAs for just $9 today!
Duracell – Rechargeable AA Batteries – long lasting, all-purpose Double A battery for household and business – 4 count:
- Duracell AA Batteries: The Duracell Rechargeable Double A battery is designed for use in video game controllers, wireless electronics, baby monitors, and more
- Rechargeable Batteries: These powerful NiMH batteries work in any NiMH charger and you can recharge them up to 400 times, helping save you money
- Long Lasting Charge: Designed and developed with Ion Core technology. You can get hundreds of cycles out of each Duracell Rechargeable battery
- Guarantee for 10 years in Storage: Duracell Rechargeable are guaranteed to perform for up to 10 years in storage * in storage and will hold a charge for up to 1 year when not in use
- #1 Trusted Battery Brand: Duracell Rechargeable batteries are available in Double A (AA) and Triple A (AAA) sizes
Get a 4-pack for just $9 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.