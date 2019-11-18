Geek Daily Deals November 17, 2019: Huge Pre-Holiday Sale on Melissa & Doug Toys Today!

Get your holiday toy shopping of to a rousing start with this huge sale on classic Mellissa & Doug Toys, Save up to 30% today!
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar:
- A FULL CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT SET: This Christmas countdown tree ornament set includes a magnetic wooden tree, 24 magnetic ornaments, and 1 shining star for the top of the tree. An attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
- HANDS-ON WAY TO INTRODUCE CHRISTMAS: The Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar is an educational and entertaining way to get kids into the Christmas spirit.
- INCLUDES AN INSPIRING POEM: The Melissa & Doug Christmas advent calendar includes a holiday poem on the back which encourages family communication and can be part of a festive read-aloud ritual.
- GIFT FOR AGES 3 TO 7: Our Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar makes a great gift for kids ages 3 to 7 years. Add the Melissa & Doug Wooden Christmas Nativity Set as an ideal accompaniment for festive fun.
Melissa & Doug Deluxe Jumbo Cardboard Blocks:
- DURABLE JUMBO CARDBOARD BLOCKS: The Melissa & Doug Deluxe Jumbo Cardboard Blocks includes 40 blocks in three sizes. The blocks are made of premium, extra thick red cardboard blocks that hold up to 150 pounds
- BRIGHT AND COLORFUL GRAPHICS: Our jumbo blocks for kids are lightweight and easy for children to stack. They’re designed with bright and colorful graphics that spark creativity
- EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The Melissa & Doug giant blocks include a step by step instruction set for easy fold together assembly. They also feature a wipe clean surface for simple clean up
- GIFT FOR AGES 2 TO 5: These cardboard blocks are a great gift for kids ages 2 to 5. Add the Melissa & Doug Standard Unit Blocks to round out the pretend play building experience and give kids an engaging option for screen free fun
Melissa & Doug Created by Me! Flower Fleece Quilt:
- FUZZY NO-SEW QUILT SET: The Melissa & Doug Created by Me Flower Fleece Quilt is a knot-together, no-sew fleece quilt craft kit featuring flower patterns and coordinating colors.
- TOP-QUALITY MATERIALS: This DIY fleece blanket for kids is made of high-quality thick, fuzzy, and super-soft material. When fully assembled, it measures 5′ wide by 4′ long.
- EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Our no-sew blanket includes 48 fleece squares, 12″ by 12″ each, with slotted fringes for easy tying. We’ve also included detailed illustrated instructions and lots of ideas to spark creativity.
- GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS 6 AND UP: This Flower Fleece Quilt Kit is an ideal gift for kids ages 6 years and up. Add the Melissa & Doug Multi-Craft Weaving Loom to round out the creativity experience and give kids an engaging option for screen-free fun.
"THE GOLD STANDARD IN CHILDHOOD PLAY": For more than 30 years, Melissa & Doug has created beautifully designed imagination- and creativity-sparking products that NBC News called "the gold standard in early childhood play."
