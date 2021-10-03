GeekDad Daily Deal: MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand

Your life is busy enough without also having to stop and find a place to charge up your devices. Well, we have a solution for that with today’s Daily Deal, the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand. You can charge up to three devices at once with this innovative, lightweight charging station. It works with the newer, wireless iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods Pros, and other AirPods with the wireless charging case. It also charges newer Qi-compatible Android phones and Bluetooth earbuds. And, if you want to use your phone to Facetime or watch videos while powering up, it easily folds into a triangular floating stand to prop up your phone. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

