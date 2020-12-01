DC This Week Roundup – Space and Time

Metal Men #12 – Dan Didio, Writer; Shane Davis, Artist; Jason Wright, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: This book is a strange relic in a lot of ways, with the main creators unlikely to do anything else for DC for some time. Former publisher Dan Didio left his position this year after over a decade, while artist Shane Davis seems to have found some new… unsavory friends in the industry. So this final issue has an odd feel to it knowing it’s an end to an era, and it doesn’t quite lend itself to a smooth landing. There are quite a few deus ex machinas along the way, including a shocking new superpower for Magnus’ robot dog Rusty and the surprise appearance of fellow Didio creation Sideways to rescue the heroes in the nick of time. From there, it’s a melancholy conclusion as the Metal Men make their peace with Will while also choosing to follow their own path, and Will and Tina reconnect. A cameo by Didio himself towards the end is a bit on the nose, but this issue does hit some nice emotional notes towards the end.

Far Sector #9 – N.K. Jemisin, Writer; Jamal Campbell, Artist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: As we enter the final act of this series, it’s surprising that the pace actually seems to be slowing down in places. The first half of this issue is really just Jo discussing the intricacies of removing a councilor while trying—and failing—to enjoy some alien cuisine that wasn’t really designed with human taste buds in mind. It’s interesting to see her and her AI ally slowly crack the case and reveal a pretty complicated conspiracy, but it takes a while to get there. Things pick up in a big way towards the end of the issue as Jo, with a still-drained ring, engages in a high-speed chase and infiltrates a secret military facility holding a terrifying secret. The last few pages pack a real punch and set up the final arc of the series. It’s overall a compelling read, but the pacing really matches the format of an indie book or a novel much more than a traditional Green Lantern story.

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #5 – G. Willow Wilson, Writer; Nick Robles, Artist; Mat Lopes, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This series is supposed to be twelve issues, but this fifth issue actually feels like the finale as it wraps up every major plot. With Ruin and Dora under attack by two hideous beings from Sandman lore, it’s a race against time to find Lindy and reunite her with her daughter before it’s too late. Lindy, meanwhile, has found herself in a surreal situation—having given birth to a mysterious being claiming to be Merlin, who is now challenging her to name the real Shakespeare as the conclusion to her life’s mission. In many ways, this issue is about realizing when your obsession is taking more out of you than it’s worth, although I felt Lindy’s plot was a bit truncated. More compelling is the confrontation between Dream and Ruin, where we see the many ways this version of Dream differs from the classic Morpheus. Looking forward to seeing where this series goes in the second half.

