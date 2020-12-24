Celebrate With Sonia de los Santos, Brady Rymer, and Roger Day

Sonia de los Santos made a pilgrimage to Mexico earlier this summer. While there, she took the opportunity (with partner Martin Vejarano) to produce a celebratory video for “¡Fiesta, Fiesta!” from her upcoming 2021 CD. The video is the very definition of a “family affair,” with her father José manning the camera and other friends and extended family performing on- and off-screen responsibilities. “No matter your age, I invite you to reflect on your personal journey in 2020 as we prepare for the new year,” Sonia recently wrote. Here is the video:

Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could love the holiday season. In 2017, they released REVVIN’ UP THE REINDEER, an entire album of upbeat family tunes. With the pandemic still in full swing, Brady used technology to produce a four song EP, Angels In The Snow (available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer). Brady sings about the agonizing wait to open gifts on Christmas morning (“Why, Daddy, Why?”), penning your gift note to the North Pole (“Writing A Letter to Santa Claus”), a dog-centric version of “My Favorite Things,” and the title track, about making snow angels outside in wintry weather. Here’s the video for that song:

Roger Day recently released a holiday special via his YouTube channel. Accompanied by sons Thomas and Jacob, the trio sing original tunes “Ukulele Christmas” and “The Yak Who Saved Christmas,” re-imagined classics like “Must Be Santa,” and conduct a virtual sing-a-long for young viewers. Roger once told me that his children’s music evolved as his own kids grew older, which enabled him to incorporate more science and history themes into his songs. Now the circle has completed and his sons are part of Roger’s music-making process. His most recent CD, INVINCIBLE, is available for purchase and streaming through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and Soundcloud. Here is the special:

