A Life-Size Prop From ‘The Iron Giant?!?’ The Iron Giant Bolt from Mondo

When you think of the animated classic The Iron Giant, you probably don’t think of owning a life-size prop replica. Sure, everyone would love to have their own 100% scale giant robot, but for most, that’s rather impractical.

Instead, Mondo has made a replica of the Giant’s famous bolt. You may remember, at the end of the film, that bolt rolling to rejoin the other parts of the Iron Giant. (And if any of you scream, “spoilers,” that movie came out in 1999!) Now you can have one of your very own, reproduced in soft vinyl. It’s available for $35 from the Mondo webshop.

Iron Giant Bolt

For those of you that are familiar with Japanese soft vinyl toys, also known as sofubi, these used to come packaged in plastic bags so they could be displayed on racks in stores. Mondo has replicated this packaging style, which immediately brought back nostalgic memories of my trips to San Francisco’s Japantown as a young boy.

Out of the package, the Bolt is lightweight but has a solid feel to it. Fitting the design of the film, the lines and paint are crisp on the replica. It’s 6.5 inches in length; you can get a good idea for the size in this picture:

If you’re a fan of the film, this is a well-made, inexpensive collectible that will be fun on your desk or shelf. And if you have other Iron Giant collectibles, like the Iron Giant Soft Vinyl Figure also from Mondo, you can even display them together.

Note: Mondo sent me the Iron Giant Bolt, but had no input into this review.

