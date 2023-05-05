Review: ‘Turtle Bread’ — Baking and Social Anxiety

Turtle Bread | Kim-Joy (Author) | Miralti Firmansyah (Cover Art, Artist) | Yenny Laud (Cover Art) | Joamette Gil (Letterer)

The British bakery. I have to say, during the pandemic, I couldn’t stop reading those getaway novels with cupcakes on the cover. They were my favorite place to escape to. (Especially the Romantic Escapes series by Julie Caplin—that girl knew her bakery, alright!)

The author of this graphic novel is very familiar with great-tasting recipes as well and has found the bakery an apt metaphor for the idea of a baker who suffers from severe social anxiety. Her name is Yan and she loves baking. However, like a tortoise, she finds it difficult to reach out to others, her low self-esteem making it hard to maintain a job or relationships.

That is when she finds this fabulous Baking Club, a place where she finally feels supported, welcome, and seen. Bea runs the group and takes a role in supporting and helping everybody.

Baking Club becomes her love; the members of the club support each other in a great variety of ways. When Bea, the chief baker disappears, the event triggers Yan into almost becoming nonfunctional. When she gathers enough strength to go out again, she must find her and see if her beloved friend is alright.

Kim-Joy is a celebrity baker, cookbook author, mental health advocate, and Great British Baking Show star, and Alti Firmansyah (Star-Lord and Kitty Pryde), is a fantastic artist. They made a good team for this bakery adventure!

Turtle Bread is available via Comixology on May 2, 2023.

