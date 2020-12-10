2020 Holiday Gift Guide – Geek Fashion

Geeks are often viewed as disheveled or uncaring of their appearance, but I find that to be an unfitting stereotype. Many of us take pride in our appearance, even if some people don’t understand it. Read on for some suggestions that caught our eye this year.

40mm Watch Collection

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Thomas Felice

Price: $139.99

Purchase: 40mm Watch Collection

In a world where smart wearables have become all but ubiquitous, there’s something about a traditional timepiece that really appeals to me. The new 40mm watch collection from Thomas Felice pairs classic quartz styling with a dose of whimsy thanks to the redesigned hour and minute hands. Whether you’re shopping for an avid golfer or a hockey nut, a weekend sailor or a modern art-lover, Thomas Felice has a fun, elegant piece that’s easy to wear and hard to resist. (Review materials provided by Thomas Felice.)

Tetra Wave Sustainable T-Shirt

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Story Spark

Price: $32

Purchase: Tetra Wave Sustainable T-Shirt

Inspired by both ‘Great Wave off Kanagawa’ and ‘Tetris,’ this unisex t-shirt is 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester. The polyester is made of approximately 4 recycled RPET bottles.

The comfy shirt has a soft feel and is midweight, and runs true to size. It’s designed and printed in California, and manufactured in Nicuragua in socially-responsible factories that are Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production certified.

The Iron Giant T-Shirt

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Mondo

Price: $25

Purchase: The Iron Giant T-Shirt

Designed by artist Maggie Chiang, this envisioning of the animated Iron Giant has been done in bright reds and blues, reminiscent of the interstellar clouds the robot traveled through on his way to Earth. It’s printed on both sides, with the Iron Giant’s iconic bolt appearing on the front pocket, and the Iron Giant himself(with Hogarth on his shoulder) emblazoned on the back.

The shirt is printed on a unisex Next Level 3600 Black tee, and is available in sizes ranging from XS-4XL.

Bill & Ted – The Long Fall to Hell T-Shirt

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Mondo

Price: $20

Purchase: Bill & Ted – The Long Fall to Hell T-Shirt

With artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin, this shirt’s design shows the moment from ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’ when Bill & Ted make their long fall to Hell. The logo from the film is printed on the left sleeve.

The shirt is printed on a Bella + Canvas 3001 cotton tee with printed interior label, and is available in unisex sizes ranging from XS-4XL.

Wonder Woman 84 Bags by Jujube

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Jujube

Price: $40 – $195

Purchase: Wonder Woman 84 Bags by Jujube

Jujube Wonder Woman 84 bags are a colorful addition to any wardrobe. The best part of the bags is they are all washable. The B.F.F full-sized bag works as a diaper bag or just a regular backpack. It also comes with a strap to turn it into a messenger bag. The smaller bags are great if you want to just toss in your phone, wallet, and a few essentials for a quick trip out.

Loungefly Wonder Woman Bag

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Loungefly

Price: $50

Purchase: Loungefly Wonder Woman Bag

Loungefly is maker of affordable designer bags. They have bags for every fan and Wonder Woman fans won’t be disappointed in this bag. It fits a bit more than their traditional mini backpacks and has handles to be carried or straps to be worn as a backpack.

Adventurer Belt Bag In Disney’s Minnie The Muse

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Petunia Pickle Bottom

Price: $50

Purchase: Adventurer Belt Bag In Disney’s Minnie The Muse

The Adventure Belt Bag featuring Minnie Mouse is a great bag for anyone who is looking for simplicity. It has a main compartment with an interior zippered pocket and one exterior zippered pocket. You can carry it three ways: clip-waist belt bag, cross-body/purse style, or wristlet strap.

Po-Zu Footwear

Suggested By: Sophie Brown

Mfg: Po-Zu

Price: $25 and up

Purchase: Po-Zu Footwear

Po-Zu have been one of my favorite footwear brands since I first got my hands on their Rey boot as worn by Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, part of their large Star Wars range that includes sneakers and cosplay options.

The company has a wide range of shoes and boots for everyone, all manufactured ethically and with many vegan options too that use natural plant fibers. My Rey boots are some of the comfiest I have ever owned and fully worth the admittedly high price point, although with a big sale currently running, there are also some great bargains to be had.

Trawler Jack Raincoat

Suggested By: Jonathan H. Liu

Mfg: Baxter Wood

Price: $140

Purchase: Trawler Jack Raincoat

The rainy season is upon us in the Pacific Northwest, but this Trawler Jack raincoat keeps me dry (at least, on the rare occasions when I venture outside in 2020). There are a variety of colors available—the bright yellow brings a bit of cheer to a gloomy day and helps keep me visible to drivers. The coat snaps shut, and has deep pockets so you don’t drop your keys in a puddle. If you order before the end of November, use the code CYBER30 to get 30% off!

