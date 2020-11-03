Review – Young Justice #20: Fond Farewells

Young Justice #20 – Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, Writers; Scott Godlewski, Artist; Gabe Eltaeb, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: As the last original Wonder Comics title comes to an end—along with a lot of other books in the coming months—this line had an amazing record for quality that wasn’t quite reflected in sales. At the center of it was this unconventional team book, reviving the Peter David classic title from the late 1990s, and while it was never quite smooth in story it won me over from the start based on the characters. This last issue ends as the series began—with a slow-paced show that lets the young heroes find themselves without too many big crises in the way. As we open, young Teen Lantern—aka Keli Quintana, the youngest member of the team—is under attack by a mysterious enemy and her more experienced teammates have all been defeated. But the day didn’t begin that way, and most of the issue shows the team settling into the old headquarters held by the original team years back—bantering, having fun, and discovering the dormant Red Tornado that used to mentor the team.

But the robot isn’t quite dormant—it’s been programmed to guard the cave—and soon it’s turned on the team and is knocking them out one by one. When it’s down to just Keli against the powerful Android, the writing team does a great job of showing her as the scared kid she is under her powers—as well as the inner strength she still has. When the fate of her “ring” is up in the air as John Stewart arrives to take it away from an untrained hero, it’s great to see the team rally behind their teammate and make a stand against someone they all undoubtedly respect. There’s no question that this is easily the most enjoyable take on a teen team in the DCU in a long time, although I wish it had gone on a lot longer and could have sent the team on more missions. It feels like there’s a lot of untouched potential in this book that will hopefully be followed up on in a future title. It gives us the most important thing in any team—a group of likable heroes we’re interested in rooting for.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

