Review – Wonder Woman #767: Mind Wars

Wonder Woman #767 – Mariko Tamaki, Writer; Rafa Sandoval, Penciller; Jordi Tarragona, Inker; Arif Prianto, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Ever since this run began, Wonder Woman and Max Lord have been dancing around their brutal past that may or may not be in continuity. After last issue’s betrayal, we know the truth—Lord remembers exactly what Wonder Woman did to him in the old universe, and he’s been biding his time waiting for revenge. With Diana weakened and still recovering from her blindness at Count Vertigo’s hands, he sees his moment—and takes it, leading to a tense final showdown. Lord’s powers are among the scariest in the DCU, compelling people to take actions that may be against their own interests or even their life. Watching as he affects Wonder Woman’s mind and seemingly forces her to kill herself is one of the most brutal segments in recent comics, and his sadistic mind games could be very hard to read for some people. Of course, as we know, this probably isn’t the whole story.

Tamaki has done an amazing job in this arc of creating doubt in our minds about exactly what is and isn’t real, so when the reveals come it genuinely takes the reader by surprise. A guest appearance by Liar Liar early in the issue lends a small amount of hope for that twisted character, only to have it yanked away. This all makes it more satisfying to watch as Diana finally does turn the tables on Max Lord and resists his control, leading to a devastating defeat as she proves herself the better person in every way in this fight. This has been a unique story that has tested Diana in a way she almost never is—mentally and psychologically. But the shocking ending indicates the challenges may just be beginning, as one character potentially meets a shocking end. Tamaki signing on to one of DC’s flagship titles was a huge get for the company, and so far she’s proven the acclaim is well justified.

