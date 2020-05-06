Review – The Flash #753: Falling Through Time

The Flash #753 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Howard Porter, Brandon Peterson, Artists; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: One of the most popular DC books and the only one to keep its creative team consistently since Rebirth, The Flash #753 is the biggest book to return since the shutdown and it wastes no time jumping right back into the fray with a chaotic issue with three different speedsters traveling through time.

The insane Paradox, who has enslaved Godspeed, is hunting his way through time and killing Barry Allen off as many ways as he can. Barry, his speed force broken, is tripping through time and trying to fix the damage his accidental archnemesis has caused, but he finds time himself is unfriendly to him now. A brief sojourn into the 25th century finds him hunted by Black Hole, which has outlawed all speedsters and turned the Flash into public enemy number one. And it all seems to come back to the man who started all this chaos – the Reverse Flash, Eobard Thawne.

With Barry, Godspeed and Paradox, and Thawne all running through time, Flash #753 can be a tiny bit jumbled, but it’s still highly entertaining. Williamson has built a complex web of characters and plots weaving through what could be the climactic arc of his run, and it’s paying off.

As a villain, Paradox is certainly imposing but maybe a bit more towards the stock-villain mode than Godspeed or Thawne. Thawne, in particular, is a compelling, manipulative villain in Flash #753, as we build towards the already-spoiled reveal that Barry and Thawne will have to work together to defeat this new, bigger threat. I was less than thrilled to see Barry’s mother’s death revisited again, albeit off-screen, but it’s so tied into Thawne that it only makes sense. Apparently Thawne is going to become Barry’s dark zen master in regaining control of the Speed Force, and that’s a plot I am more than onboard for.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!