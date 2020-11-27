Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 27, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 27, 2020.
Gaming News
- To all of our American readers, we hope you had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Please remember to support your friendly local game store and other small businesses this holiday season.
- There’s a digital version of Oceans from North Star Games: Oceans Lite. It’s available for both iOS and Android. It’s free to play, but includes in-app purchases to unlock additional game modes, and future packs will include more Deep cards.
- According to a tweet from BoardGameGeek, the refreshed 10th anniversary edition of 7 Wonders will also include refreshed editions of the Leaders, Cities, and Armada expansions.
- Lots of online sales this weekend:
- Alderac has 20% off everything on their online store when you enter coupon code “202020” through November 30.
- Level 99 Games is offering 25% off on select titles on their online store, also through the 30th.
- Nauvoo Games is having a “Thanksgaming” sale (and I’m absolutely going to start using that) that includes up to 50% of their titles, with no discount code needed.
- River Horse has most of their games on sale, with some as much as 75% off, through December 1.
- Pandasaurus is running a big sale through December 1 that includes discounted bundles, free games with minimum purchases, and more.
- Greater Than Games has many titles on sale, with deep discounts across their product line.
- Portal Games has products on sale throughout the weekend.
- The Op has released The Shining: Escape from the Overlook Hotel – a Coded Chronicles Game, based on the Stanley Kubrick classic film.
- Fantasy Flight has released a points update for X-Wing Miniatures Game, and a preview of the Republic Fleet for Star Wars: Armada.
- Renegade has announced The Snallygaster Situation, a board game set in the world of the Kids on Bikes RPG, due out next year.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan H. Liu posted a tabletop Kickstarter roundup.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played The Castles of Tuscany, Chiseled, Mass Transit, Calico, Gudetama, The Isle of Cats, Jaipur (our featured image), Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, Planet Unknown, Tapestry, and Under Falling Skies.
- Michael Knight played Pan Am, Tales of Evil, Disney Villainous, and Fantasy Realms.
- Michael Pistiolas played Love Letter, Ticket to Ride, Azul, Blokus, Marvel Champions, and Gloomhaven.