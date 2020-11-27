Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 27, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 27, 2020. 

Gaming News

  • To all of our American readers, we hope you had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Please remember to support your friendly local game store and other small businesses this holiday season.
  • There’s a digital version of Oceans from North Star Games: Oceans Lite. It’s available for both iOS and Android. It’s free to play, but includes in-app purchases to unlock additional game modes, and future packs will include more Deep cards.
  • According to a tweet from BoardGameGeek, the refreshed 10th anniversary edition of 7 Wonders will also include refreshed editions of the Leaders, Cities, and Armada expansions.
  • Lots of online sales this weekend:
    • Alderac has 20% off everything on their online store when you enter coupon code “202020” through November 30.
    • Level 99 Games is offering 25% off on select titles on their online store, also through the 30th.
    • Nauvoo Games is having a “Thanksgaming” sale (and I’m absolutely going to start using that) that includes up to 50% of their titles, with no discount code needed.
    • River Horse has most of their games on sale, with some as much as 75% off, through December 1.
    • Pandasaurus is running a big sale through December 1 that includes discounted bundles, free games with minimum purchases, and more.
    • Greater Than Games has many titles on sale, with deep discounts across their product line.
    • Portal Games has products on sale throughout the weekend.
  • The Op has released The Shining: Escape from the Overlook Hotel – a Coded Chronicles Game, based on the Stanley Kubrick classic film.
  • Fantasy Flight has released a points update for X-Wing Miniatures Game, and a preview of the Republic Fleet for Star Wars: Armada.
  • Renegade has announced The Snallygaster Situation, a board game set in the world of the Kids on Bikes RPG, due out next year.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Jonathan Liu played The Castles of Tuscany, Chiseled, Mass Transit, Calico, Gudetama, The Isle of Cats, Jaipur (our featured image), Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, Planet Unknown, Tapestry, and Under Falling Skies.
  • Michael Knight played Pan Am, Tales of Evil, Disney Villainous, and Fantasy Realms.
  • Michael Pistiolas played Love Letter, Ticket to Ride, Azul, Blokus, Marvel Champions, and Gloomhaven.
