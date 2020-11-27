Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 27, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 27, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan H. Liu posted a tabletop Kickstarter roundup.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played The Castles of Tuscany, Chiseled, Mass Transit, Calico, Gudetama, The Isle of Cats, Jaipur (our featured image), Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, Planet Unknown, Tapestry, and Under Falling Skies.

Michael Knight played Pan Am, Tales of Evil, Disney Villainous, and Fantasy Realms.

Michael Pistiolas played Love Letter, Ticket to Ride, Azul, Blokus, Marvel Champions, and Gloomhaven.

