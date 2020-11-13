Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 13, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 13, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Robin Brooks reviewed Bardsung.

Michael Knight reviewed Break In: Alcatraz.

Jonathan H. Liu shared a roundup of Kickstarter projects.

Paul Benson gave us a peek and Skeletor from Masters of the Universe: Fields of Eternia, and a preview of Dune: Imperium.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Arena Mortalis and Bardsung.

Michael Pistiolas played Robo Rally, Cockroach Poker, Liar’s Dice, Scooby-Doo: Escape from the Haunted Mansion, Encounters: Shadowrun, Blood Bowl Team Manager, Everdell, Wingspan, Volt, You Gotta Be Kitten Me, Food Chain Island, Unbroken, Call to Adventure: The Stormlight Archive, The Crew, Unmatched: Battle of Legends Volume One, Chronicles of Crime, Just One, and Mmm!

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.

Jonathan H. Liu played Zombie Teenz Evolution, Cloud City, Mass Transit, Tokyo Highway, Pingyao: First Chinese Banks, Creature Comforts, Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, and Veritas.

