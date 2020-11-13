Geek Daily Deals November 13 2020: Osmo Little Genius Kit for $56! 30% Off iPad-Based Learning!

Pick up the Osmo Little Genius starter kit for amazing iPad-based early education for just $56 today! More sets 30% off!
Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet – 4 Educational Learning Games – Preschool Ages – Problem Solving, & Creativity – STEM Toy Fire Tablet Base Included – Amazon Exclusive :
- OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & Fire Tablet, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, Fire Tablet is not included, both are required for game play.
- TEACHING: Preschool pre-reading learning letter formation, phonics, & more than 300 words (ABCs), create anything you want using Sticks & Rings and watch them come alive (Squiggle Magic), experiment with clothes & colors to make party outfits, then watch characters react (Costume Party) & mix ‘n’ match the perfect outfit and get instant feedback, rewards & more to take the next step in this story adventure (Stories), enabling a child to explore on their own or with parent participation.
- SKILLS LEARNED: Pre-reading, letter formation, phonics, age-appropriate vocabulary (colors & emotions), listening, attention to detail, creativity, social, emotional, cognitive, early literacy, memory, fine motor skills, verbal proficiency, greater imagination, critical thinking, learn empathy, problem solving & spatial reasoning. Osmo sees and reacts to real-life movement. Geared towards children & love of learning.
- AGE & CAPABILITY: Ages 3-5+. Games in this set are for our youngest age group. Osmo enables the continuation of learning. Real-time audio and visual feedback lets children learn through experimentation in a stress-free environment.
- WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Osmo Base & Reflector for Fire Tablet, 19 cardboard pretend play Costume Pieces, 38 silicone Sticks/Rings (BPA Free and Dishwasher Safe) to practice letter, number & shape forming, silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces & 4 Game Apps: ABCs, Costume Party, Stories, and Squiggle Magic.
- COMPATIBILITY FOR FIRE TABLET: 7th Generation Fire 7, HD 8, HD 10, 8th Generation Fire HD 8, 9th Generation HD 7, HD 10. Kids Edition Fire Tablet case must be removed to fit in the Osmo base. Compatible with the new Fire HD8 launched May 2020 and requires the reflector adapter, sold separately.
