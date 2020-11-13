Geek Daily Deals November 13 2020: Osmo Little Genius Kit for $56! 30% Off iPad-Based Learning!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet – 4 Educational Learning Games – Preschool Ages – Problem Solving, & Creativity – STEM Toy Fire Tablet Base Included – Amazon Exclusive :

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & Fire Tablet, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, Fire Tablet is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Preschool pre-reading learning letter formation, phonics, & more than 300 words (ABCs), create anything you want using Sticks & Rings and watch them come alive (Squiggle Magic), experiment with clothes & colors to make party outfits, then watch characters react (Costume Party) & mix ‘n’ match the perfect outfit and get instant feedback, rewards & more to take the next step in this story adventure (Stories), enabling a child to explore on their own or with parent participation.

SKILLS LEARNED: Pre-reading, letter formation, phonics, age-appropriate vocabulary (colors & emotions), listening, attention to detail, creativity, social, emotional, cognitive, early literacy, memory, fine motor skills, verbal proficiency, greater imagination, critical thinking, learn empathy, problem solving & spatial reasoning. Osmo sees and reacts to real-life movement. Geared towards children & love of learning.

AGE & CAPABILITY: Ages 3-5+. Games in this set are for our youngest age group. Osmo enables the continuation of learning. Real-time audio and visual feedback lets children learn through experimentation in a stress-free environment.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Osmo Base & Reflector for Fire Tablet, 19 cardboard pretend play Costume Pieces, 38 silicone Sticks/Rings (BPA Free and Dishwasher Safe) to practice letter, number & shape forming, silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces & 4 Game Apps: ABCs, Costume Party, Stories, and Squiggle Magic.