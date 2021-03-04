GeekDad Daily Deal: VANKYO Leisure 420 Mini Projector

Make any wall a theater with today’s Daily Deal, the VANKYO Leisure 420 Mini Projector. Projecting a 200 inch (500 cm) picture with a 1920×1080 resolution this unit easily packs away in it’s carrying case to give you a great cinematic experience wherever you have access to a power outlet. It’s flexible enough to connect it to all kinds of streaming devices and gaming consoles, or if you want to keep it simple just insert an SD card and you’re good to go. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

