‘My Little Pony: Pony Life’ Debuts Saturday, November 7

The ponies are back!

The Mane 6—Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy, and Pinkie Pie—return (along with their Friendship Is Magic voice actors) this Saturday, November 7 in My Little Pony: Pony Life at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Central on Discovery Family and the Discovery Family GO app. The series features a new aesthetic, inspired by Japanese chibi-style character designs. Additional departures from Friendship Is Magic include a more playful tone and shorter 11-minute episodes, as opposed to half-hour episodes.

Pony Life features playful stories grounded in modern childhood dilemmas, paired with My Little Pony‘s humor and magic. The characters are more dialed-up than in Friendship Is Magic, including each pony having an “adorability power” that boosts their personality traits.

I recently had an opportunity to chat with Tara Strong, whose award-winning list of credits includes the voice of Twilight Sparkle. We talked about how COVID has impacted her work, how her experience voicing the same character in different series—having previously done so as the voice of Raven on Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!—informed how she approached Twilight Sparkle in Pony Life, the charitable organizations close to her heart as we close out this year, and a whole lot more. Enjoy.

Click HERE to listen to our interview with Tara Strong.

Ponies and bronies can check out the announcement trailer for My Little Pony: Pony Life below.

For more information about My Little Pony, follow the MLP Facebook Page and Instagram account or at mylittlepony.com.

For more information on the full lineup of Discovery Family shows, follow the Discovery Family Facebook Page and Twitter account (@DiscoveryFamily) or at discoveryfamilychannel.com.

Will you be watching this Saturday when My Little Pony: Pony Life premieres on Discovery Family? If so, let us know what you think of the new series in the comments below!

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



