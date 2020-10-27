Kickstarter Earlybird Alert! ‘Beadle & Grimm’s Complete Character Chronicles’ for Pathfinder 2e

Beadle & Grimm’s, maker of bespoke editions of Dungeons & Dragons modules, is coming to Kickstarter for the first time with Beadle & Grimm’s Complete Character Chronicles for Pathfinder 2e. These are individual, hardbound books for each character class, that include a 20+ page character sheet, all the rules from the Pathfinder rulebook necessary to run that character, and a journal to record your character’s story.

The Kickstarter goes live on Tuesday, October 27th at 9am PDT, with pledges starting at $35 for each character class. The base also includes a $5 credit to Hero Forge, in case you’d like to order a custom miniature of your Pathfinder character.

Additionally, Beadle & Grimm’s will be running an Earlybird pledge: The first 100 backers of the Complete Collector’s Edition will save $150 off the normal $400 price for that pledge. Here’s everything set to come in that Collector’s Edition:

Additionally, there will be stretch goals to unlock. Some of the announced ones include a custom dry-erase whiteboard, and two as yet to be announced additional Character Classes.

You can look forward to me reviewing the Beadle & Grimm’s Complete Character Chronicles in the future. But in the meanwhile, if you’re interested in learning more about the campaign, or want to make a pledge, be sure to head over to their Kickstarter page starting October 27th at 9am PDT.

