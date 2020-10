Story Spark is launching an art figure to go with the character’s existing line of shirts, stickers, and prints. This 10″ toy is available as an unassembled, unpainted kit for $199. You can also get a limited edition, assembled version with chrome paint for $230, or a custom-painted one by artist Mark Nagata.

The Boba Bot is available to purchase now from Story Spark’s webstore.

