GeekDad Daily Deal: Thermosage

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Promote better blood flow and healing with Thermosage. While injuries, workouts, and general overuse will take their toll on your body, today’s Daily Deal will give you a little help recovering. Using heat, cold, compression, and massage, Thermosage goes to work helping to get your blood flowing. And with your blood moving, your body can get to healing quicker. There’s a lot more to this device, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 071918 alexa microwave

Geek Daily Deals Jul. 19, 2018: Alexa-Connected Smart Microwave for $140

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 100719 avery labels

Geek Daily Deals October 7, 2019: Sale on a Variety of Avery Labels; Most Packs Under $10 Today!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 091120 nebula projector

Geek Daily Deals September 11 2020: 360-Degree Nebula Night Light Projector for $39!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *