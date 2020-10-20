DC This Week Roundup – Titans and Titanium

Teen Titans #46 – Robbie Thompson, Writer; Jesus Merino, Penciller; Cam Smith, Inker; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ray – 6/10

Ray: As the last act of Teen Titans begins, the remnants of the team are trying to make up for the various crimes they committed under Damian’s leadership—starting with rounding up the villains who are on the loose after escaping the secret prison. I was a little disturbed that Mammoth and Shimmer protest their innocence and are never actually proven to be lying—sounds like the TT still has a few of their old boss’ instincts. The presence of Jon Kent, seeking answers about his best friend’s disappearance, is surprisingly brief, and much of the issue is devoted to the remaining Titans trying to de-stress after the mission. Wallace and Emiko’s first date at the carnival was surprisingly enjoyable, as they remain the best characters in the series, but the bonding session between Crush and Roundhouse didn’t really work. The return of a fairly obscure villain from early in the run as the last threat came out of nowhere as well. This franchise is going to need some major revamps after Future State.

Metal Men #11 – Dan Didio, Writer; Shane Davis, Artist; Jason Wright, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: The penultimate issue of this widescreen tech adventure delivers the strong visuals, with the pure-energy Plutonium Man threatening to invade from the Dark Multiverse with his army of Dark Metal Men. Will Magnus and the Nth Metal Man are forced into a temporary truce, with Will finally reunited with his Metal Men, but it’s clear there are a lot of unresolved issues. Too much of this issue is devoted to Plutonium Man monologuing to Will about his evil plan, but when the action starts the issue picks up a little bit. The return of Alloy, the kaiju-sized combination of all five of the original Metal Men, is exciting and Shane Davis’ art is strong, but the last segment seems to point towards a downer ending. I think this series was trying for a complex look at the nature of AI, but it relied too much on old comic book tropes to really stick the landing. The final issue has a lot of ground to cover, so we’ll see how it finishes up.

