WCP: Re-Visiting ‘The Dark Knight’

Summer of 2008 was massive and this flick is a big reason why.

Jake + Mitch take a long overdue deep-dive into the arena of The Joker, The Caped Crusader, and Christopher Nolan. After all, what would Batman Month be without The Dark Knight?

Along the way the guys hit a few questions:

– Did we really need that much Two Face?

– Is TDK a comic book movie or a crime film?

– Does the movie deserve a better ending?

Also, tales from summer internships and a brief visit to the Hans Zimmer fan club. But thru the lens of Ledger’s impeccable Joker, it all makes sense. Simply put, this movie is too good and too monumental not to celebrate.

And here we go …

Be sure to give a listen, rate and review!

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



