WCP: Re-Visiting ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’

Behold the power of 90’s animation!

Batman Month continues as Jake + Mitch re-visit the iconic animated achievement, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Because in many ways our childhoods were defined by this dark, surprising flick.

The guys also tackle a few questions:

– Is Phantasm the best of the origin Bat flicks?

– Where does Mark Hamill’s Joker performance rank among the rest?

– What’s the secret to unlocking the best Batman stories?

Love, vengeance, tragedy, and countless perfect shots — this one has it all. And it delivers all the nostalgic feels too.

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

