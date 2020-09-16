WCP: Re-Visiting ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’

Behold the power of 90’s animation! 

Batman Month continues as Jake + Mitch re-visit the iconic animated achievement, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Because in many ways our childhoods were defined by this dark, surprising flick.  

The guys also tackle a few questions:

– Is Phantasm the best of the origin Bat flicks?
– Where does Mark Hamill’s Joker performance rank among the rest?
– What’s the secret to unlocking the best Batman stories?

Love, vengeance, tragedy, and countless perfect shots — this one has it all. And it delivers all the nostalgic feels too.

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush  

