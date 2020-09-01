WCP: ‘Next Door: A Neo-Noir Crime Comic’ With Creator Zack Quaintance

Podcasts
Mitchell Roush0
Artwork by Ellie Wright

Is it possible to create and launch an indie comic during a pandemic? You bet!

Jake + Mitch welcome back friend of the pod Zack Quaintance to dish on his latest project, Next Door, a new neo-noir crime comic book. Because apparently when he’s not busy running ComicsBookcase.com, Zack finds time to collaborate with talented folks to build a new original story.

The guys unpack the the process behind crafting the comic and launching a successful Kickstarter campaign. And, of course, they dive into the real motivation behind this story of paranoia and walking the dog gone wrong in the thick of modern suburbia.

The project sounds promising and there’s undoubtedly more awesomeness to come.

Be sure to give a listen, rate and review:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 44:41 — 40.9MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

 

And don’t forget to check out Next Door: A Neo-Noir Crime Comic on Kickstarter.

Hosts: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

Guest: @zackquaintance, founder of comicsbookcase.com 

Artwork: @elliewrightart, colorist

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

The GeekDads Episode #132: Awesome Space Shark

Ken Denmead
Kids' Comics Revolution awards

Vote Now for the Kids' Comics Revolution 2014 Awards

Jonathan H. Liu

Bodaciously Awesome Family Show: Diving Into SeaWorld

Adam DiMuzio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *