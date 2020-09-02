Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 12: The return, Part II′

Writer and Artist: Stan Sakai Cover Artist: Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo #12 is the second of a four part series regarding Usagi′s past.

Now that Usagi is back into his hometown, (and having been cured of his head injury by his former love, Mariko, and her husband, Kenichi), he is now approached by one of the servers of the new lord, Lord Hijiki, who wants to betray him.

Knowing full well that his group has no chance against his guards, the idea behind this treason is to murder one of the Shogun′s emissaries. If the new lord can′t seem to be able to protect such important people from harm′s way, his hopes of being part of the shogunate one day will be over.

However, this will mean that the emissary, an innocent man, and his entourage must all be killed. And if there′s something Usagi cannot abide, is the loss of human life for selfish prospects.

With subterfuge and impersonating a man who is in fact in full accord with the would-be-murderers, Usagi must now help Mariko escape… and save the Shogun′s emissary at all cost.

We will have to wait until the next issue to learn if Usagi can stop this murder attempt…

We have been following Usagi’s adventures from the very beginning, type ‘Usagi Yojimbo’ in the search box to see more reviews.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 12: The return, Part II′ is on sale since August, 2020

