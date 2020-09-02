Commemorate Chadwick Boseman With a Wakanda Panthers Jersey

For many of us geeks, the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman hit especially hard. He was lauded (rightly so) for his roles in movies such as 42 and Get On Up, but for most of us and our families, it was his first Marvel appearance in Captain America: Civil War that left an indelible impression. The Black Panther had arrived, and Chadwick Boseman had brought the world a celebrated hero.

A couple of years back, Geeky Jerseys, a company that makes nerdy sports apparel, had put out a Wakanda Panthers hockey jersey. As they do with most of their jerseys, this item was eventually retired, to make way for other designs.

At the request of their customers, Geeky Jerseys is bringing back the Wakanda Panthers jersey, along with a wonderful tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman: A portion of each sale will be going to a colorectal cancer charity.

The handmade hockey jerseys are $99, and available in a wide range of sizes. You can also customize the name and number on the back. If you are interested in purchasing one for yourself, you can head over to the Geeky Jerseys website.

Wakanda Forever!

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



