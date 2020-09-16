GeekDad Daily Deal: Kid’s Build Your Own Den Kit

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship1

Your kids will discover whole new uses for blankets and sheets with today’s Daily deal, Kid’s Build Your Own Den Kit. It’s like draping bed linens over chairs, but with a scientific twist. Using different combinations of 36 balls and 51 pipes they can build all kinds of structures as they tinker around with different combinations. Maybe they’ll even make room for you to join them. All we can say is that Buckminster Fuller would be proud. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Certified Refurbished 11.6″ Touchscreen Dell Chromebook

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 122118 stocking stuffer gadgets

Geek Daily Deals Nov. 21, 2018: Stocking Stuffer Gadget Deals – Everything Under $40!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 080318 cold brew coffee maker

Geek Daily Deals Aug. 3, 2018: Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $19

Ken Denmead

1 thought on “GeekDad Daily Deal: Kid’s Build Your Own Den Kit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *