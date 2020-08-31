Geek Daily Deals August 31 2020: Breville Duo Temp Espresso Machine Is 22% Off Today!

Ready to step up and invest in a real espresso machine for your home use? Get this great Breville device for just $350!

Another one of those situations where we don’t usually include things this pricey in our Daily Deals, but in this case I wanted to make an exception. My first good espresso maker was a Breville very similar to this one, and it lasted for a decade producing awesome morning coffee drinks for me. If you think about the cost of buying your lattes and mochas at a coffee shop five days a week, this machine can pay for itself in half a year! If you’re ready to step up and learn how to pull your own shots, this is a great first step!

Breville BES810BSSUSC Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine, Stainless Steel:

15 bar Italian made pump starts with low pressure to bloom coffee grounds, then gradually increases pressure for extraction

Extract one or two espresso shots at a time; Manual control of espresso shot volume

Steam wand for steaming and frothing milk, 61 ounce water tank capacity

Includes Razor dose trimming tool, 1 and 2 cup single and dual wall filter baskets, stainless steel milk container, and water filter and water filter holder

Voltage: 110 120 Volts

1 and 2 cup single and dual wall filter baskets included for use with freshly ground or pre ground coffee beans

Get it for just $350 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

