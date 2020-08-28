Geek Daily Deals 082820 anker power usb extension cord

Geek Daily Deals August 28 2020: Anker 5′ Extension Cord With AC and Power IQ USB Outlets for $13

Ken Denmead

Get AC power and enhanced USB charging capabilities from the wall to your desk with this combination extension cord for just $13!

Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 mini, 2 Outlets, and 2 USB Ports, Flat Plug, 5 ft Extension Cord, Safety System for Travel, Desk, and Home Office :

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Perfectly Portable: At just 3.3 inches long and 1.2 inches thick, PowerExtend is small enough to hold in your hand.
  • One for All: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports to provide power for up to 4 devices simultaneously.
  • Superior Safety: Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.
  • What You Get: PowerExtend USB 2 mini power strip with USB, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $25,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service.
  • *For the purpose of this connected equipment warranty, “lifetime” is defined as the lifetime of the product.

Get it for just $13 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

