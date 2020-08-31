GeekDad Daily Deal: Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor

Get a little help while parking with today’s DailyDeal, the Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor. This simple, genius device pairs with your cell phone to let you know how close your are to other cars when backing into parking spots. It uses smart technology to shut itself off after 30 minutes of inactivity and runs completely on solar power. And, the Light Smart is also waterproof. Not bad for a tiny gadget that sits on top of your license plate. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



