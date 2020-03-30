GeekDadDaily Deal: Three Year Subscription to Seed4.Me VPN

Stay safe and secure online with today’s Daily Deal, a Three Year Subscription to Seed4.Me VPN. This simple, easy-to-use VPN application works with all of your devices throughout more than 30 countries. Sign in and get protection from hackers and providers seeing your traffic, unblock geo-restricted websites, and stay anonymous the entire time. You’ll also get faster speeds when you connect to the VPN nodes nearest to your location. Today we’re featuring a three year deal, but we also have a lifetime subscription available. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!