Review – ‘In the Heart of the Impregnable Metabunker’

Alejandro Jodorowsky (Author), Moebius (Artist, Cover Artist)

Humanoids, as I’ve pointed out before, is in charge of translating this iconic work, and has been doing some discounts of it during quarantine.

As a new edition fast approaches, celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Incal, this 8-page short story, mystic to the core, is released and will be available now on comiXology and Kindle for 99 cents.

The story explains the origin and way a Metabaron is born, and will plant the seed for this great and classic saga. The saga is drawn by the incomparably talented Gimenez, all in colored pencils, and all comic artists out there should know of his outstanding work.

This short story was first published in France in 1989 in the book Les Mystères de l’Incal, then published in the States in Heavy Metal Volume 14, issue 1 the following year; it was most recently published by Humanoids in the deluxe, oversized, limited edition of The Incal, in 2019.

In the Heart of the Impregnable Metabunker is on sale since July, 2020.

Publication Date: July 2020

IMPRINT: Humanoids

PAGE COUNT: 8

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Moebius, all images belong to Humanoids

