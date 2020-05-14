Geek Links: Humanoids First Ever Digital Bundle

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love too. Click through to read:



Humanoids is partnering with Groupees to offer fans a limited-time digital comics bundle featuring the company’s iconic and groundbreaking science fiction and fantasy graphic novels.

The bundle is available for 15 days, beginning May 5, 2020, and offers three tiers of titles, including The Incal by Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mœbius, Metabarons by writer Jodorowsky and Juan Gimenez, BARBARELLA by Jean-Claude Forest, adapted by bestselling writer KellySue DeConnick, and I Am Legion by Fabien Nury and John Cassaday. Humanoids first ever digital comic bundle will raise money for the Hero Initiative.

