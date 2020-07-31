Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 31, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 31, 2020.

Gaming News

I very much wish I was writing this edition of Re-Roll from Indianapolis, and maybe running into a few of you at Gaming with GeekDad on Saturday, but alas, it’s 2020. That doesn’t mean there’s no Gen Con, though: Gen Con Online is happening now, from your own living room. Be sure to check out the events on the Gen Con Online website, where you can interact with your favorite publishers and designers. Several publishers, including Portal Games and Z-Man, have published their Gen Con schedules.

Renegade announced on its Gen Con Online page the upcoming release of Embarcadero, a new card-and-tile game set in San Francisco in the 1850s.

Pandasaurus has released its new strategy game, Ctrl.

CMON has three new Munchkin Dungeon expansions: Cute as a Button, Cthulhu, and Board Silly.

Fantasy Flight has a bunch of announcements this week: six new expansions to X-Wing Miniatures that span everything from the prequels to the sequel trilogy, a fourth expansion to Twilight Imperium, and dice-driven card game X-Men: Mutant Insurrection.

GeekDad Approved Unmatched is getting a Buffy the Vampire Slayer expansion this fall, which means it will definitely be added to my collection.

The island of Mainau, Germany is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the initial release of Catan by creating a massive, 108,000 square foot field representing the famous game and its pieces. Through at least mid-September, visitors can rent games to play in the field.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

.Michael Pistiolas played Cribbage, Hanabi, Gloomhaven, Bubblee Pop, Yahtzee, One Deck Dungeon, and Marvel Champions.

Robin Brooks played Marvel: Champions and Pathfinder ACG.

Sarah Pinault played SproutWord, Jungle Cruise, and Hocus Pocus.

I played Footloose Party Game and Pop-Tarts Game.

