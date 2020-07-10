Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 10, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 10, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played 3 Secrets, Abandon All Artichokes, Overlord: A Boss Monster Adventure, Space Battle Lunchtime Card Game, Warp’s Edge, and Welcome To … Summer.

Will James played Flick em up and Star Wars Carcassonne.

Michael Pistiolas played Azul, Gloomhaven, and Potion Explosion.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.

Sarah Pinault played Kill Merlin, Jungle Cruise, Carcassonne, and Ticket to Ride.

I played Marvel: Villainous.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



