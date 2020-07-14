Geek Daily Deals July 14 2020: Sale on Razer Gaming Products! Keyboards, Mice, and More!

Get the Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $45! Gaming keypads, keyboards, headsets, and more on sale!
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Bluetooth & Wireless Compatible – 16K DPI Optical Sensor – 6 Programmable Buttons – 450 Hr Battery – Classic Black \:
- The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source – The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset, PC Microphone, Gaming Designed, Based on dollar sales, Jan. 2017- Mar. 2020 combined.
- 25% Faster than competing wireless mice: The all-new, Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom
- Dual mode connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption and HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming
- 6 Programmable Buttons: Allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3
- Up to 450 HR battery life: Lasts 450 hours on Bluetooth, 285 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless
- Durable mechanical switches: Supports up to 50 million clicks, backed by a 2 year warranty
