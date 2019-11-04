Geek Daily Deals November 4, 2019: BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board for Just $12 Today!

Make room on the shelves for all your new holiday shirts with this magical shirt folding board Just $12 today!
BOXLEGEND V2 shirt folding board t shirts clothes folder durable plastic laundry folders folding boards flipfold, Black:
- New & high Quality PP material
- You can fold items to a uniform size in less than five seconds
- Reusable and adjustable folder, environmental protection
- Old Practically anything in no time at all t-shirts, short- and long-sleeve shirts and more
- Guarantee: If the item had been damaged or warped when you received it, please feel free to contact us. We promise you no return is required for a full refund or we can exchange a new one for you in no time
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.