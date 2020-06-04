Geek Daily Deals June 4 2020: Five-Pack of Rocker Switches for $8

Nilight 90012E Heavy Duty Rocker Toggle 15A 250V 20A 125V SPST 2Pin ON/Off Switch Metal Bat Waterproof Boot Cap Cover-5 Pack, 2 Years Warranty :

Connector type: SPST, 2 terminal pin on/off. Power: 15A 250VAC/20A 125VAC

Material: plastic and metal. Solid connection switch with waterproof rubber cap, more convenient to operate. Delicate appearance with strong Construction. Look chic and high-end on your equipment

Mechanical life: more than 50.000 cycles. Electrical life: more than 10, 000 cycles

Easy to install: Mounting hole diameter: O12mm. Each of the terminals has a machine screw for quick connections, but also easy to be soldered