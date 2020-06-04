Geek Daily Deals 060420 rocker switches

Geek Daily Deals June 4 2020: Five-Pack of Rocker Switches for $8

Ken Denmead

Get the old-school satisfaction of clicking things on and off with rocker switches; five for $8 today!

Nilight 90012E Heavy Duty Rocker Toggle 15A 250V 20A 125V SPST 2Pin ON/Off Switch Metal Bat Waterproof Boot Cap Cover-5 Pack, 2 Years Warranty :

  • Connector type: SPST, 2 terminal pin on/off. Power: 15A 250VAC/20A 125VAC
  • Material: plastic and metal. Solid connection switch with waterproof rubber cap, more convenient to operate. Delicate appearance with strong Construction. Look chic and high-end on your equipment
  • Mechanical life: more than 50.000 cycles. Electrical life: more than 10, 000 cycles
  • Easy to install: Mounting hole diameter: O12mm. Each of the terminals has a machine screw for quick connections, but also easy to be soldered
  • Package include: 5Pcs toggle switch, 5Pcs waterproof boot cap

 

Get a five-pack for just $8 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

