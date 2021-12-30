GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

With a new year ahead, it’s a chance to pursue new opportunities for career advancement. Our Daily Deal, the 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle, will get you the training you need to get ready for various certifications tests in the computer industry. These fifteen courses cover certifications from A+ to penetration testing, and lots of other certs in between. And because each of these courses could cost hundreds of dollars, this bundle is a huge savings on the road to something better in your future. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Makeblock Arduino Starter Robot Kit

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: Dell 3120 Chromebook

Darren Blankenship

Save on ‘Stargate’ and Refurbished Amazon Echos – Daily Deals

Ken Denmead