Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 29, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 29, 2020.
Gaming News
- In their cancellation announcement, Gen Con mentioned that the live event would be replaced with an online convention. While they are still working out details, an email sent to badge holders today had a few key dates: badge registration will open June 1, event submission would begin June 8 at noon, event registration begins July 13 at noon, and the convention itself will take place over the same four days Gen Con was supposed to happen, July 30 – August 2. More details are supposed to come out Monday, and of course we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.
- The latest free print-and-play game from a major publisher came out this week with Days of Wonder releasing Ticket to Ride Stay at Home. Tongues firmly in cheeks, the newest addition to the classic game allows players to compete to finish routes within their house. You can download the rules and special map from their website, but you will need trains and cards from one of the “real” versions of the game.
- Z-Man has a more in-depth preview of their upcoming Infinity Gauntlet: A Love Letter™ Game, which is, as the title implies, a game set in the Marvel universe that is (from what I’m reading, very loosely) based on Love Letter.
- The Warhammer 40K community is buzzing this week with news that the long-awaited 9th edition of the game is finally on the horizon. Announced via a cinematic trailer, and explained in more detail in a teaser video, it will feature a more unified ruleset. Games Workshop has also teamed up with McFarlane to produce a set of Warhammer action figures.
- The Op announced this week the upcoming release of The Shining: Escape from the Overlook Hotel. Due out this fall, the game runs on the company’s “Coded Chronicles™ mechanic, which requires you to unlock clues and solve puzzles for unique storytelling codes” and will reportedly give the game an at-home escape room feel.
- The Op has also released Super Cats, a rock-paper-scissors card game from Antoine Bauza where 3-6 players compete to upgrade their cats and take on the RoboDog. The game should be available now at your friendly local game store.
- WizKids has announced the upcoming release of an English-language version of El Maestro, the family party game in which “one player leads the group in air drawing their Oeuvre (their fine work of art). The others physically draw along with the motions, doing their best to recreate the Maestro’s shapes and understand their signals.” The game is due out in July.
- Imperial Settlers is now available on your phone on both Android and iOS, thanks to the release of a mobile app version.
- Renegade Game Studios announced several new titles this week, including the Space Battle Lunchtime Card Game, the Wardlings Campaign Guide, and three new expansions for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid.
- Renegade is also taking preorders for Raiders of Scythia, a new worker placement game. The game is based on the same mechanics as Raiders of the North Sea.
- Osprey Games has announced the upcoming release of Merv: The Heart of the Silk Road from designer Fabio Lopiano, the creator of last year’s Ragusa.
- I don’t know how many more conventions are left on the 2020 calendar, but another one has surrendered to the inevitable and canceled this year. Tabletop Gaming magazine’s Tabletop Gaming Live, scheduled to be held in London this fall, has been canceled. However, the dates for the 2021 event have been announced: September 25-26.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Good Cop Bad Cop: Promoted and Red Bean: Dragon Slayer.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Greg Howley played Azul, Lost Cities, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and Mancala.
- Jonathan Liu played Sentinels of the Multiverse, Tiny Epic Pirates, Bullet♥︎, Canopy, Tiny Epic Tactics, and Wavelength.
- Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Mancala.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Pathfinder: ACG.
- I played Pan Am: The Game, Sierra West, Exchange: A Stock Trading Game, Terraforming Mars, Pente, Half Truth, Forgotten Waters, Reef, The Alpha Carcassonne: Winter Edition, and Back to the Future: Back in Time.