HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Gaming Keyboard Review

HyperX collaborates with Ducky Channel International Co. to make arguably the best 60% sized keyboard on the market: the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!

Introduction and initial thoughts

I have written extensively about HyperX keyboards in the past and use them as my main word processing and gaming peripherals at work and play. So I was naturally curious when I first received news that they were collaborating with up and coming technology company Ducky to built a new 60% sized keyboard.

Some of you may already be asking, “Why would anyone want a keyboard that is 60% the size and missing a number pad and media buttons?” My office keyboards and home keyboards have all of these functions since I am always doing work and play almost simultaneously on a daily basis. But I am not always at my office or my living room. I spend a great deal of time word-processing and gaming on the road.

Whether it is at conventions or a picnic at the beach I tend to take my tech with me and do some of my best writing, reading, and gaming untethered. For the most part, the keyboards I have used in these situations are sub-par. I wish no ill against my Surface Pro’s keyboard which works great but is simply lacking in tactile feel and durability.

In the past, I would tote a full-sized HyperX keyboard in my backpack and it was not the best situation as about a good solid three inches of it would stick out of the top making it susceptible to breaking as well as leaving my backpack open making me susceptible to theft.

So I have been in search of a keyboard that fulfilled my three Ps

Power Performance Portability

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 add adds two more Ps with Personalization and Programmability giving me even more than I was looking for in small form factor keyboard.

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Specifications:

Part Number HKBDXM-1C-US/G

Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch

Type Mechanical

Backlight RGB

Light effects Per key RGB lighting

Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A

Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting

Key Rollover N-key mode

Media control Yes (Hotkeys)

OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Switch HyperX Red Switch

Operation Style Linear

Operating Force 45 g

Actuation Point 1.8 mm

Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million

Cable Type Detachable

Length 1.6 m

Dimensions

Width 302.0 mm

Depth 108.0 mm

Height 40.0 mm

Unboxing and Testing

So obviously when unboxing the Ducky the first thing that will hit you is the size. The Ducky is the absolute definition of compact. Regardless of that once you start typing on it you do not feel as if you are sacrificing anything at all. Using HyperX’s Red Switches you get the same high-end feel, reaction, and click as you would with there top gaming keyboards. You also get a beautiful spectrum of RGB lighting to customize to your own taste.

One of the few cons I have about the HyperX Ducky is that it has a very plastic feel. High-end strong plastic to be fair but plastic never the less. It has me a little worried since I see this as my new Road Warrior keyboard but I think it will handle the job…time will tell.

I plugged my new Ducky into my Surface Pro and had no issues with it firing up and connecting. Response and feel were beautiful. I typed a report and played some Fortnite using the Ducky and the HyperX Pulsefire Raid mouse and had a wonderful time dispatching enemies.

Next, I packed my HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and took it to the beach to work on my novel (which may come out sometime before the sun goes supernova). I set up on a picnic table and had an absolutely wonderful time taking my work to a natural space without feeling that I was compromising my tech. I was able to fit it into my shoulder bag with room to spare. I even was able to fit it into my smaller shoulder bags that I use when I grab and go and hooked the Ducky up to my Samsung galaxy tab using a USB-C to USB-C connection. I was not able to get it to work with my phone as of yet but I think it may be possible with some fiddling.

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard may just be the keyboard that people with an eye for a low profile desktop or a desire to compute on the road may have been waiting for. With a price tag of $109.99 MSRP, it is not a budget piece of gear but is worth it considering the high-end parts and support you receive in this compact elegant, and beautiful package. They also send you a cute ducky. So get one today and perhaps an extra for someone you love who likes to work and play hard at home and on the road.

A Sample of the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was made available by the manufacturers.

The opinions expressed in this article are my own and not that of the manufacturers or editorial board.

To read my previous articles click HERE

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!