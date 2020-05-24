Geek Links: Young Inventor Challenge

The CHITAG Young Inventor Challenge happens annually as part of Chicago Toy & Game Week, but the group has partnered with major industry players like Mattel, Magformers, Scholastic, and the American Specialty Retailer Association (ASTRA) to launch a special spring edition, specifically to help inspire kids stuck at home due to COVID-19.

Here Are the Details:

What: The CHITAG Spring Young Inventor Challenge

Who: Kids ages 6-18 as of April 15, 2020

How to Enter: Create an original prototype toy or game. Show us how to play with your toy or game using photos and a pitch video and send it in here.

Deadline for Entry: June 15, 2020

Cost: FREE

Winners Announced: July 1, 2020

Details: This is the 14th year for the Young Inventor Challenge, in which heavy hitters from top toy companies mentor each entrant. There’s even a Young Inventor Design Guide that walks parents and kids through the creative design process.

During the judging phase, toy companies have the option to work with inventors to bring their games to market. Past winners include: