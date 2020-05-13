Geek Daily Deals May 13 2020: 10000mAh Slim Line Power Bank for $11 With Secret Code

It doesn’t get much cheaper to keep your gadgets charges; 10000mAh slim line power bank fo just $11 today!
AUKEY Powerbank 10000mAh, Portable Charger Slimline Design with Dual-USB Output Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone 11/ 11 Pro/XS/XS Max / 8 / Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9 / Note 9 and More :
- Ultra-Compact: Solid, scratch-resistant, slimline power bank with minimalist white battery level lights and slight crisscross case texturing for a touch of subtle style
- Plenty of Power: A compact power pack that delivers multiple charges for almost any phone. 10000mAh capacity to fully charge an iPhone 7 3.4 times, an iPhone 7 Plus 2.3 times, or a Galaxy S8 2.2 times
- Efficient Charging: Dual USB ports simultaneously charge two USB-powered devices (including Android and Apple) at up to 5V 2A and 5V 1A
- EntireProtect: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY PB-N50 10000mAh Power Bank, Micro-USB Cable, Carrying Pouch, User Manual, 24-Month Promise and Customer Support Card
Get one for just $11 today when you use secret code XBZUOVDA!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.