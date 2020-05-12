Geek Daily Deals May 12 2020: Children’s Reversible Folding Waterproof Play Mat for $58

Enjoy safe and healthy play on the floor for your little one with this folding waterproof play mat, just $58 today!
Bammax Play Mat, Folding Mat Baby Crawling Mat Kids Playmat Waterproof Non Toxic for Babies, Infants, Toddlers, 70″ x 77.5″ x 0.6″:
- 【Safe and Non Toxic Material】 Our baby play mat is made of BPA free XPE material, safe, non toxic, tasteless, non polluting, waterproof and soft. It provides a perfect play environment for your children, guarantee the health of your children 100%.
- 【Large Size / Thickened Design】 Oversized mat 200×180 cm, can be used as a play mat or directly as a floor mat, thickened design 1.5 cm makes your children softer and more comfortable sitting on the mat, and while that the carpet will be more durable.
- 【Use on 2 Sides of the Mat】 The baby play mat has an interesting pattern on both sides, with the giraffes and their friends in the forest at the front of the mat and the animal car race at the back of the mat. carpet, give free rein to your children’s imagination.
- 【Easy to Store and Clean】 This foldable mat is very easy to store and does not take up space after folding several times. The play mat is also waterproof, water will not soak the mat, you can wipe it directly with a damp towel to keep it clean.
- 【Wide range of uses】This portable baby play mat is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, making it ideal for any play area at home or in public places. There is a graduated ruler on the side of the giraffes to record your baby’s growth. Be careful not to put heavy objects with sharp angles on the carpet.
