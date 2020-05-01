Geek Daily Deals May 1 2020: 2-Pack Remote Control Cartoon Cars for $25

Have a bit of racing fun with this two-pack of cartoon-styled remote control cars for only $25!
Prextex Pack of 2 Cartoon R/C Police Car and Race Car Radio Control Toys for Kids- Each with Different Frequencies So Both Can Race Together :
- Prextex Cartoon Vehicles are the Perfect Introduction to RC Toys for Young Children and Toddlers
- Realistic Police Siren Sounds, Honking Sounds Music and Flashing Headlights
- Includes 2 Vehicles: 1 Police Car with 1 Removable Police Man Action Figures and Remote Control; and 1 Racing Car with 1 Race Car Driver Figures and Remote Control.
- Vehicles Have Different Frequencies So Both Vehicles Could Be Played With At Once
- Vehicles Require 3 AA Batteries, and Remotes Require 2 AA Batteries. Batteries Not Included.
Get a pair for just $25 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
