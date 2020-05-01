Gearbox Announces ‘Brothers in Arms’ Television Series

Gearbox Entertainment Company, LLC, the parent company of Gearbox Software, which has produced several AAA video games and video game series including Borderlands, Battleborn, and Brothers in Arms, is going into television. They recently announced a new television series themed on the successful Brothers in Arms video game series. It will be based on real events from World War II, including previously classified stories. The first season will reveal the biggest scandal of WWII, one which miraculously was kept secret for 40 years. The video game series to which it is related launched in 2005 with Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30. There were two direct sequels, as well as versions of the game developed for various platforms. The Brothers in Arms games are known not only for their storytelling but also for their authenticity to the WWII timeline.

Spearheading the new television series is Scott Rosenbaum, an accomplished showrunner with more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. “Scott is an incredible talent. I have tremendous respect for him as a writer and a showrunner and am thrilled for him to be a part of this project,” said Gearbox Entertainment Company co-founder and series producer Randy Pitchford. “Scott will create more than a war show—we’ll all be on the edge of our seats as this series will be a surprising and heartfelt emotional journey that resonates across generations with brotherhood as the theme that reconciles and connects humanity.”

“I’m honored to be joining the frontlines of this project and look forward to creating an emotional experience around a title that means so much to the Gearbox community,” said Rosenbaum. “What attracted me to this series was that while it’s effectively a show about war, the series is really about the incredible stories of the ordinary men and women, from the soldiers, resistance groups, to local civilians who are confronted and overcame impossibly difficult, extraordinary situations. In addition, it’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring these previously classified, unknown stories to an audience, stories that an audience is going to be quite frankly shocked they hadn’t heard before.”

Helping to write the script for the series are Jean-Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed producer), Richard Whelan (first assistant director Band of Brothers Pacific, Captain America, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), and Sean Haran, chief business officer at the Gearbox Entertainment Company and a Brothers in Arms series producer.

“We wanted to look at WWII storytelling from a new angle in order to touch a wide audience with themes like discrimination, the power of women having to choose between their family and their values, and how young adults can cope with unprecedented situation they were not prepared to face,” said Jean-Julien Baronnet, Brothers in Arms series executive producer.

“This is an amazing full circle for Gearbox as we bring one of our original titles to life,” said Sean Haran. “The Brothers in Arms franchise really put Gearbox on the map as an independent AAA studio. We’re thrilled to bring our original flagship IP back to our community in a new medium and we can’t wait for a whole new audience to engage with the new stories.”

As a big fan of the Brothers in Arm video games, a high school history teacher, and a history major with an emphasis on military history, I can’t wait for this new television series to hit the small screen. Until then, I will have to replay Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway.

