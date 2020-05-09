Creality CR-6 SE Leveling-Free 3D Printer Kickstarter

Like all of you, I love a good Kickstarter campaign. So when I saw the Creality CR-6 SE Leveling-free DIY 3D Printer, I almost fell out of my gaming chair!

What Is It?

The CR-6 SE Leveling-free 3D Printer is an FDM (fused deposition modeling) machine that can print objects at a massive 540mm x 462mm x 442 mm, which annihilates my favorite home printer, the Creality Ender 3.

The improvements in the CR-6 do not stop there. The CR-6 seems to have been created using every technical upgrade the 3D printing community has wanted for years.

More Specifically

Bed Levelling — This is hands down the biggest issue for FDM printer users. Many have given up on 3D printing just for this reason, as bed leveling is time-consuming and frustrating. The CR-6 is self-leveling, which at this price point is unheard of, and that alone may be cause for you to purchase this as your first printer.

Silent Motherboard — You will not be kept awake as your printer churns through the making cycle, as an upgraded motherboard keeps your motors quite so that you can sit back and enjoy the slight white noise it gives off.

Easy to Build — My Ender 3 took me about an hour to build, but Creality claims that the CR-6 can be built in five—yes 5—minutes! I look forward to seeing that!

New Extruder — The extruder is an integral part of a 3D printer and can literally make or break your print. Most users ditch the stock extruder before even attempting the test print (I am one of those people) due to the plastic cracking under stress. I often purchase aluminum extruders simultaneously with new printers. I am looking forward to trying out the new extruder in hopes of finally getting a good stock solution.

Running Out of Filament — I have spent hours staring at my spools trying to decide when best to replace them. I have also spent an insane amount of time trying to decide if I have sufficient filament to print and object. The CR-6’s photoelectric filament sensor and resume printing function may just put an end to that. The CR-6 will keep track of how much I use and how much is left, which I could not possibly value enough!

These are just a few of the upgrades that the CR-6 offers over other printers in the sub-$350 price range, and I can assure you that any one of them qualifies for cracking open my wallet to save time, energy, and aggravation to give me more time enjoying my prints and less time trying to birth them into the world.

The Kickstarter

With slightly over 20 days left—the Kickstarter is set to end in early June of 2020—time is short. At $319, which is 26% off the future retail price, this may be the time for you to jump into the FDM 3D printing market! If you already own an FDM 3D printer, this may be the time for a serious upgrade.

Final Thoughts and Why You Should Support This Kickstarter

What is causing me to drop my cash and upgrade my beloved Ender 3 is the above-mentioned upgrades, most notably that massive build size. The 540mm x 462mm x 442 mm plate allows a gamer like me to build massive—and I mean massive—pieces of terrain in one solid chunk instead of having to break them down into dozens of pieces. Huge buildings and vehicles have me and my game table breathless with anticipation. Every time I look at the CR-6 all I see are infinite possibilities with a minimal amount of aggravation.

I cannot support a Kickstarter with much more gusto than I support this one. Years of experience and a deep and rich printing community behind it make the CR-6 something that every member of your family can use and that in a very short time will pay back your investment (and then exceed it tenfold). Give it a chance and see how awesome it can truly be.

The opinions in this article are my own and not that of the manufacturer or our editors. To read my previous articles, click here.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!