No Sweat Liners for VR and Sports

Last year I could not pass up the Oculus Quest 2. I had previously owned the Quest 1 and first edition Oculus—as well as the PSVR—so it was not a very hard sell to get me to upgrade. One thing all these VR headsets have had in common is moisture. Whether it is condensation on the lenses or on my brow, VR gaming has always been a sweaty mess. This is where the No Sweat liners come into play. I have tried several other products, including silicone liners, to bring comfort to my VR sessions, but so far none of them have been able to come close to what No Sweat has to offer.

Setup and Use

Using the No Sweat liners is about as straightforward as it gets. Simply stick the liners to the top band of your headset or brim of your cap and remove the backing—easy peasy.

Once installed I fired up a session of Half-Life Alyx, which is still far and away the best VR game on the market. Once I started playing I completely forgot that the No Sweat liner was installed, which is actually the highest compliment I could give this product. I did not realize I was wearing them until about an hour into playing when I took off my headset and saw the liner again.

Features

Promotes Healthy Skin Hygiene

Keeps Sweat Out of Eyes

Locks-In Odor & Face Oils

Extends Life of VR Headset

Reduces Fogging of Eyewear

Increases VR & Oculus Goggles Comfort

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

No Sweat liners are a great and affordable product not just for VR users but for anyone who wants more comfort when being athletic or just surviving in hot temperatures. I recently took a set of baseball liners to have liners on my honeymoon in Aruba and was glad that I did. A pack of three comes in at only $9.99, which is affordable and practical. If you have VR gamers or athletes in your family, these No Sweat liners may just make a perfect stocking stuffer that they may not expect but will be eternally grateful that you picked up for them (or yourself) this holiday season.

A sample of the No Sweat liners was made available by the manufacturer. Opinions expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

