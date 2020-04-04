Geek Links: The Hitch Crossbody Brief by Waterfield

This may seem like a strange product to link to when most of us are working from home, but I am a firm believer in always looking forward. One thing many of us are looking forward to doing is going back to work and getting back to a new normal. The folks at Waterfield are excited about going back to work too because that means they can start making these new bags and get them in the hands of people going back to work. Here are just a few specs of this latest Waterfield creation:

Fits Apple’s NEW MacBook Air and iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

Two padded compartments fit laptop and tablet

Front pocket design keeps bag streamlined

Adjustable, removable Supreme Suspension Shoulder Strap included

Four color combos, two sizes (Compact size fits new 14-inch MacBook Pro)

As soon as Waterfield is back at work and shipping out bags, I plan to bring you a full review of this bag right here on GeekDad. But in the meantime, if you are already certain this is the bag for you Waterfield is accepting pre-orders.

